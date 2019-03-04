|
|
John Helsel
North East - John Andrew Helsel, 51 of North East, MD, died Thursday, February 28, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington, DE, on March 19, 1967 and was a retired self-employed truck driver.
Survived by his wife: Stephanie E. (Edwards) Helsel; one daughter: Kaylee Belew (Jack Miller) and grandson Jack of Elkton, MD; son: Brandon Martin of New Market, AL; his parents: Allen L. Sr. and Sandra L. (Bolton) Helsel , of Newark, DE; sister: Tina King (Steven) and nephews of Bear, DE; and brother: Allen L. Helsel, Jr. of Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm.
Memorials to the , in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 4, 2019