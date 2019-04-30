|
|
John "Jack" Hemphill
Wilmington - John "Jack" Hemphill, 86, died peacefully on Thursday April 25, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Beloved R.C. Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, on Friday, May 3, at 12:30 pm. A viewing will take place at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Highway, Elsmere on Thursday, May 2, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Interment will be in St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery, Greenville.
For a full obituary visit delawarefuneral.com
302.994.9614
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019