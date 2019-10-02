Services
The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
528 W Orange St
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 394-5300
John Hoffman Hawkes Sr.

John Hoffman Hawkes Sr. Obituary
John Hoffman Hawkes, Sr.

formerly of Hockessin - John Hoffman Hawkes, Sr., 88, died September 27, 2019 in Lancaster, PA. Born in West Chester, PA, he was the son of the late James W. Hawkes and Frances Hawkes.

He was a truck driver for many years and later owned and operated Parkesburg Beverage and Hockessin Wine and Spirits in Delaware.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Surviving are three children, John H. Hawkes, Jr. (Gloria) of Lancaster; Jeffrey S. Hawkes (Beth Oberholtzer) of Lancaster, and Mary Hawkes, wife of the late Rick Reaves, of Taos, NM; his close friend, Shay Nipper of Lewes, DE; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to West Chester Fire Company, 70 Bradford Ave., West Chester, PA 19382.

Please visit John's memorial page at www.TheGroffs.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
