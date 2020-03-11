Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for John Smsgt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John I. Conley - Smsgt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John I. Conley - Smsgt Obituary
John I Conley - SMSGT

Newark - Age 85, of Newark, DE died March 7, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Survived by daughters Carolyn Leah Conley, Iris Thompkins, Stephanie Straughter, La-Kissha Conley. 3 grandchildren Jordan Young, Sa-Kreea Jackson, Serene Thompkins. John was born and raised in Morgantown, NC and served in Arm Forces of the United States for 28 years.

Viewing 7 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Bell Funeral Home, 909 Clifford Brown Walk Wilm., DE. Private Memorial will be held Friday, March 13,2020 at Delaware Veteran's Cemetery, Bear, DE at 11AM.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -