|
|
John I Conley - SMSGT
Newark - Age 85, of Newark, DE died March 7, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Survived by daughters Carolyn Leah Conley, Iris Thompkins, Stephanie Straughter, La-Kissha Conley. 3 grandchildren Jordan Young, Sa-Kreea Jackson, Serene Thompkins. John was born and raised in Morgantown, NC and served in Arm Forces of the United States for 28 years.
Viewing 7 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Bell Funeral Home, 909 Clifford Brown Walk Wilm., DE. Private Memorial will be held Friday, March 13,2020 at Delaware Veteran's Cemetery, Bear, DE at 11AM.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020