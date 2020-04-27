|
John J. Blyskal
North East - John Joseph Blyskal passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was 56.
Born on June 13, 1963 in Huntington, West Virginia, John was the son of John E. Blyskal and Joanne (Kwiatkowski) Blyskal. John attended the University of Delaware where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1987. He most recently worked for the Boys and Girls Club of DE as a financial analyst.
John had a creative mind with many outlets. He used this talent to show love for those he cherished most: his family. John enjoyed cooking, gardening, car mechanics, camping, and the outdoors, and volunteering his time and talents to help others. He loved sharing the bounty of his creative labors with everyone he knew, especially by bringing plenty of food to any party or event that he attended. John loved his home on the Chesapeake where he spent his time enjoying the Elk Neck River area with his children. The neighborhood pig roasts and holiday events were something that he always looked forward to, and he loved planning his entries for the annual food cook-offs and contests where he always took home a medal or trophy for best in category.
John was preceded in death by his father John E. Blyskal and his step-father Paul G. Gillease. He is survived by his children Caroline Blyskal (engaged to Michael Falkenstein), Corlan Blyskal, and Landon Blyskal; his mother Joanne Gillease; step-mother Donna Blyskal; his brother James Blyskal (Stacey), niece Alexandra Sacksen (Sam), and nephew Andrew Blyskal; his former wife of 25 years Jo Anne-Marie Blyskal; his great aunt Sr. Gerard Falkowski; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to the state and national restrictions associated with COVID-19, a private memorial service and burial will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 with immediate family.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safe for all of John's family and friends to gather together to honor his life properly and reminisce about all of the wonderful memories he has left for us to cherish.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020