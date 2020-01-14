|
John J. Brown
Elkton, MD - John Joseph Brown, age 67, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY, on October 23, 1952, John was the son of the late James J. Brown, and John A. and Nola Arno Sigman.
John was a Computer Scientist by trade - working for DuPont for 15 years and then later, Computer Sciences Corporation. He lived a life of great faith and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. John and his wife, Kathy, were most proud of their six kids and 12 grandchildren. From coaching one of their sports teams to beach vacations, being with his family was his favorite place to be. He was lovingly called "KJ" to his grandchildren, who adored his tickles and endless hugs. He was a coach for many years with Elkton Little League and had served as President of the Cherry Hill Cougars Football League. John loved all sports and had a successful baseball career through college. He was inducted into the Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame in Kennett Square, PA.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Kathleen Callaghan Brown; children, Katie Brown, Raleigh, NC, Meghan Brown Pugh, Elkton, MD, Bryan Brown (Michelle), Chesapeake City, MD, Marley Sirman (Kevin), Raleigh, NC, Meredith McCombs (Chris), Roswell, GA, and Taylor Nobles (David), Franklinton, NC; grandchildren, Brynn and Emmy Bacon, Bryce, John "Jack" and Bear Brown, Bennett and Knox Sirman, Harper and Evie McCombs, and Ziva, Norah and Lyla Nobles; and siblings, Jeff Brown, Spring Hope, NC, and Dawn March (Larry), Bedford, NJ.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his brother, Jim "Tip" Brown.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, at 2 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the church chapel from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020