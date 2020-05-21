John J. Brown, Jr.
New Castle - John J. Brown, Jr. (Brownie) peacefully passed away on May 18, 2020 with his family by his side.
John was born in Wilmington, Delaware, son of the late John J. and Anne E. Brown. John was a hard-working man and held a job in security until the recent Pandemic. He loved his family. He enjoyed boating, Budweiser, antique cars, and the Philadelphia Eagles. John had a special gift of making people smile. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
John was a proud Veteran. Like his father before him, who was killed during WWII during a Kamikaze attack on Iwo-Jima on Feb. 1, 1945, John served in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean Conflict where his duty was to carry heavy weapons.
John is survived by his son, Ronald Brown; his 2 daughters, Linda Wolf and Sherry (Cliff) Wiggins; his 4 grandchildren, Kevin, Kayla, Ashlie and Jessica; his 5 great grandchildren, Marisa, Jianna, Sophia, Daniel and Shawn; and 1 great great granddaughter, Malini. John was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Ann Brown.
Due to concerns about the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services and burial will be held privately.
The family requests-no flowers, and they just ask that you be kind to others.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 26, 2020.