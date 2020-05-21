John J. Brown Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Brown, Jr.

New Castle - John J. Brown, Jr. (Brownie) peacefully passed away on May 18, 2020 with his family by his side.

John was born in Wilmington, Delaware, son of the late John J. and Anne E. Brown. John was a hard-working man and held a job in security until the recent Pandemic. He loved his family. He enjoyed boating, Budweiser, antique cars, and the Philadelphia Eagles. John had a special gift of making people smile. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

John was a proud Veteran. Like his father before him, who was killed during WWII during a Kamikaze attack on Iwo-Jima on Feb. 1, 1945, John served in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean Conflict where his duty was to carry heavy weapons.

John is survived by his son, Ronald Brown; his 2 daughters, Linda Wolf and Sherry (Cliff) Wiggins; his 4 grandchildren, Kevin, Kayla, Ashlie and Jessica; his 5 great grandchildren, Marisa, Jianna, Sophia, Daniel and Shawn; and 1 great great granddaughter, Malini. John was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Ann Brown.

Due to concerns about the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services and burial will be held privately.

The family requests-no flowers, and they just ask that you be kind to others.

John F. Yasik Funeral Services

For condolences, visit: yasikfuneralhome.com

302-652-5114




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-5114
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved