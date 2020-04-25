|
John J. Clarke III
Wilmington - John passed away peacefully on April 23 at home with his wife by his side. John was a proud Delawarean who liked to say, "Born and raised in Delaware." He was part of the last graduating class from Wilmington High School in 1960 and met with many of his classmates for lunch every other month for several years. John had a great sense of humor, liked to tease, and always had a smile and never hesitated to engage in conversation with a stranger.
John received a new lease on life 22 years ago when he received a liver transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
John worked at Atlas Chemical, and later retired from Allstate Insurance where he was an Agent for many years. John enjoyed going to the Delaware beaches where he spent much of his youth and most of his summers whenever he wasn't working. He loved to swim and toss the Frisbee with his brother-in-law and nieces but his greatest love was going to Hawaii where he had a condo in Maui for several years. John took great pride in his Corvettes and relished going to car shows with the guys.
John was predeceased by his parents John Clarke, Jr. and Gertrude (Finch). He is survived by his wife Carol Clarke, his buddy "Casey" and sister Carole Verona (Bill), nieces and nephew.
A service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in John's name to Johns Hopkins www.hopkinsmedicine.org/support or Delaware Hospice www.delawarehospice.org/donate
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020