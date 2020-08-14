John J. Cousineau
Wilmington - John J. Cousineau, 91, passed away while surrounded by loving family in the comfort of his home on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
John was born in Wilmington on October 24, 1928, son of the late Joseph and Martha (Kwiatkowski) Cousineau. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School, class of 1948, where he excelled at running track and was the recipient of several awards. A veteran of the Korean War Era, he proudly served our country in the United States Army, having achieved the rank of corporal, and was stationed in Alaska. John was employed with the Speakman Company and retired in 1990 after 35 years of dedicated service. He was a lifelong and devoted member of St. Elizabeth Parish, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and an avid fan of Philadelphia sports teams.
John will be dearly missed by his wife of 65 years, Gladys (Long) Cousineau; his children, Judy Cousineau, Donna Cleary (Tom), Jack Cousineau (Donna), Janet Bailey (Tom); his ten grandchildren, Tommy (Liz), Chrissy (Dave), Janet (Adam), Cheryl, Joe (Sarah), Kevin, Caitlyn (Andy), Jenny, Eric, Alex; his eight great grandchildren. John is also survived by his brother, Joe Cousineau (Eileen); his sister, Dorothy Ryan (Ed).
He was predeceased by his brother, Edward Cousineau (Edith).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church, Cedar and Clayton Streets, Wilmington on Friday, August 21 at 10:00AM. Interment will follow privately for immediate family.
COVID-19 directives which include mandatory face masks and social distancing will be observed at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to the church which meant so much to him, St. Elizabeth Church, 809 S. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
