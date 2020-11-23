1/1
John J. "Jack" Eder
1934 - 2020
John J. "Jack" Eder

Chesapeake City, MD - John Joseph "Jack" Eder, age 85, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Mr. Eder was a graduate of Salesianum School, Wilmington, and a veteran of the Maryland National Guard, having served as Commander of the Eder-George Post #85, 29th Division of the Maryland National Guard. He retired from the Chrysler Corporation.

Survivors include his daughter, Joan Bonsall (Frank), Elkton, MD; 3 granddaughters; and 4 great-grandsons.

Mr. Eder was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Helen Hotra Eder.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Basil Ukrainian Catholic Church, 231 Basil Avenue, Chesapeake City, MD. Interment with military honors will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Chesapeake City. Visitation 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., Friday morning at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Basil Ukrainian Catholic Church, P.O. Box 264, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.

hickshomeforfunerals.com




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
