Doherty Funeral Homes
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Wilmington - John Joseph Farren, 66, passed away on Wed., March 20, 2019.

John was born in Wilmington on February 14, 1953, son of the late Edward F. Jr. and Veronica C. (Nurnberg) Farren. A veteran of the United States Navy, he proudly served our country during the last years of the Vietnam War Era. John worked as a laborer for many companies throughout his career. He was a devoted Phillies, Eagles and Notre Dame fan, as well as an avid animal lover.

John is survived by his siblings, Mary Ann Whitten (Tom), Edward Farren III and Michael Farren; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at the Veterans Hospital Community Living Center.

Funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilm., DE 19804 (https://faithfulfriends.us).

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
