John J. Gaworski, Jr.
New Castle - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 4, 2019.
John was born in Wilmington, DE on June 6, 1943 to the late John Joseph and Mary Elizabeth (McCaffery) Gaworski, Sr. He attended St. Peter High School. John joined the Delaware Air National Guard. He served in "D" Battery 198th artillery from 1960-1965. John was also an active life member of Goodwill Fire Co. since 1960. John was truly called to serve not only through military and fire service but through the police force as well. He was a New Castle City Police officer for 13 years obtaining the rank of sergeant as well as being an officer with the Delaware River and Bay Authority Police Department for 24 years, retiring in 2002 as a sergeant and Troop Commander. John attended the University of North Florida and Northwestern University for training as an accident reconstructionist. John was also a City of New Castle Councilman. Once John retired, he still wanted to serve the people of his community and he worked as a security officer for MBNA for 3 years.
John was a member of New Castle Moose Lodge and the Newark Elks, where he greatly enjoyed playing darts with many of his friends. Above all John was devoted to his children and family.
He will be dearly missed by his sons, Frank (Ivy) and John P. Gaworski; his daughters, Karen Wrightson (Ryan) and Donna Gaworski -Smith (Nickolaus); his 8 grandchildren, Zac, Kayla, Sarah, Nickolaus, Morgan, Olivia, Jenna, and Madison; and his great granddaughter, Reina. John is also survived by his brothers, Paul (Wanda) of the Villas, NJ and Kenneth of Delaware City, and his sister, Mary Gaworski, of New Castle.
A viewing will be held at St. Peter the Apostle R.C Church, 521 Harmony St., New Castle, on Sunday, March 10 from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 11 at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions to be made in John's name to Seasons Hospice, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, or St. Jude's Children Hospital, .
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019