|
|
John J. Lennon
Delaware City - John J. Lennon, age 80, of Delaware City passed away after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Scranton, PA he was the son of the late Irene (Rowland) and Charles Lennon. He was a graduate of Salesianum School's class of 1959 and served in the United States Army Reserve. John was a working business agent with the Lathers' Union 108 and went on to work at the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 626 from 1978 until his retirement in 2000. He was a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the St. Michael's Knights of Columbus Council at Holy Angels Parish. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brothers and their spouses, Joseph, Gerard and Mary, and Charles, Jr. and Betty Lennon.
Uncle John spent his free time helping anyone and everyone he could. He volunteered relentlessly bringing joy to the elderly as a funny clown; donated enough blood to earn a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Blood Bank of Delmarva; helped the Sisters of the Visitation Wilmington, DE move their entire convent up to Tyringham, MA; and mentored children in the Appoquinimink School District. He also spent countless hours building toys and puzzles for kids of all ages to teach lessons about teamwork, unity and compassion.
John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon C. (Cox) Lennon; his children and their spouses, John J. Jr., and Bridget Lennon of Chesapeake City, MD, Laura Walker of Delaware City, DE, Cynthia Fields of Newark, DE, Jeffrey and Joanna Carey of Delaware City, DE, and Joseph and Colleen Lennon of Alexandria, VA; his grandchildren, Daniel Fields (Heather), Frank Wohlgemuth, Sean Walker, Casey Biddle (Joshua), Joshua Carey, Heather Carey, Saige Lennon, Adeline and Simon Lennon; his great grandchildren, Colton and Mackenzie Biddle; his siblings, Margaret Owens, Molly Holmes (Butch), Matthew Lennon (Patricia), James Lennon (Kay), and Michael Lennon (Anita); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Friday February 14, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12:30 P.M. at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Road Newark, DE 19711. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, 2020