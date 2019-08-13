Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Joseph Parish
371 East Main Street
Middletown, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Parish
371 East Main Street
Middletown, DE
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Road
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Maichle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. "Jj" Maichle Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. "Jj" Maichle Sr. Obituary
John J. "JJ" Maichle, Sr.

Hacks Point, MD - John J. "JJ" Maichle, Sr., age 87, of Hacks Point, MD, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.

John was born and raised in Wilmington, DE to the late Harry and Elizabeth (Getshall) Maichle. He was proud to be an Army veteran and served in Korea from 1951 - 1952, being honorably discharged as a sergeant. After being discharged from the military, John returned to work at General Motors, where he worked for more than 41 years. Following retirement, he got to enjoy his wife, Martha, 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren to the fullest.

John enjoyed to travel and anything outdoors, especially fishing, family picnics and crabbing with this brother, sons and his best friend, Les Carlton. John, "JJ", to his friends and family was the life of all gatherings and enjoyed the company of family and friends more than anything else.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha (Vincent) Maichle; siblings, Harry, Paul, James, Robert, Francis, Ralph, Catherine and Marie; granddaughter, Caitlyn; and great grandson, Grayson. JJ is survived by his brothers, Thomas and Richard; children, Deniece, John (Sherrie), Stephen (Mary Alice), Larry (Lorraine), Peggy (Mark) and Roger (Margaret); and his friend and travel companion, Gail Lamb.

The family would like to thank the staff at Broad Meadow, located in Middletown, DE, for their compassionate care and comfort during his stay.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. A second visitation will be held from 10 am until 11:45 am on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Parish, 371 East Main Street, Middletown, DE where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in JJ's memory to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, PO Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.