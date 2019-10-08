Services
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
John J. McGrellis, III

Hockessin - John J. McGrellis, III, age 79, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

John was born in Wilmington, son of the late John J. McGrellis, Jr. and Mary E. Handlin. He attended school at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine and Salesianum. John later graduated from the Reich School of Auctioneering and provided auction services in the tri-state area since 1961.

John had a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and was involved in a variety of businesses throughout his life. He was very proud to be an American, had a passion for Fords, antiques, cars, trucks and tractors, and was a great friend with the best sense of humor. John always gave his time to help others, no matter the time or day, and was very involved in the community. He often led numerous charity auctions and participated in the annual St. Patrick's Day and Hockessin 4th of July parades.

While John had accomplished so much in his life, he was most proud of his family. John is survived by his children, Barbara Ann McCormick (David), James Coates (Kerri), Jayne Garrett, Jeri Coates, Julea Coates, and Herbert Coates; his siblings, Joseph McGrellis (Diane), Andrew McGrellis (Diane), Alice Stump, Margaret Craig, and Mary Jane McCann; and the mother of his children, Barbara Coates; 13 grandchildren including Caitlyn Mary McGrellis, whose career he supported, and James Coates, Jr., whose military accomplishments he honored, and several members of his extended family.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved son, John J. McGrellis IV; and his siblings, Harry and James McGrellis, and Janet Quesenberry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707, where family and friends may visit beginning at 9:00am. Interment will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Ashland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory can be made to The Ministry of Caring, 115 East 14th St, Wilmington DE 19801.

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
