John J. Socko
Wilmington - John J. Socko, 85 of Wilmington passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Elsmere surrounded by his family, friends and the staff of the VA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Hedwig Church, Linden and South Harrison Streets at 12 Noon, where friends may visit after 11 AM. Burial with military honors will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear. Please visit MealeyFuneralHomes.com for a full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from June 18 to June 23, 2019