John J. "Jack" Worthington, III
Wilmington - John J. "Jack" Worthington, III, a resident of Wilmington, DE, age 76, passed away on October 6, 2020. Jack was raised in Wallingford, PA and was a graduate of Nether Providence High School. Jack worked as a bartender at the Admiral's Inn and Harry's Savoy Grille, and he worked for the Xerox Corporation, and retired from Worthington Enterprises in 2019. During his free time Jack loved to watch the ID Channel, the Smithsonian Channel, documentaries, and car shows. He appreciated castles and mansions and enjoyed anything related to architecture. Jack always had a joke to tell, and he loved making people laugh. Most of all, Jack cherished the time he spent with his family, particularly his grandchildren. His pride and joy was his home in Lewes, DE, where he always liked to spend time with his extended family. Jack was always the life of the party, and his presence and laughter will be deeply missed by so many. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of the Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington, DE.
He was the son of the late John J. Worthington, II, and Marguerite McClary.
Survivors: His beloved wife: Nancy Worthington (Robinson). Children: Meghan Worthington (Webb) Bell and Mark Worthington. Siblings: Patty (Richard) Webster. Grandchildren: Justin Worthington, Ryan Worthington, Aidan Bell, Tanner Bell, Brody Bell, and Shae Cooney. Jack is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, his beloved dog Bear, his Grand dog Sadie, and many, many friends.
Visitation: Sunday, October 11, 2020, 2:00-3:45 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
