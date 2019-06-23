|
John " Warren" James
Glen Mills, PA - John " Warren" James, age 92 of Glen Mills, PA passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. Warren has resided at Maris Grove for the past 2 years, previously residing at Fenwick Island, DE and Glen Mills, PA. Warren graduated from Claymont High School on D-Day June 6, 1944. He then served in the Navy during WWII and was a Radio Gunner in a fighter. He was employed by Sun Oil in Marcus Hook for 38 years retiring in 1984. In addition to belonging to the Sun Oil Honors Club, he was an active member at Elam U.M. Church and St. Matthews by the Sea in Fenwick Island, DE. Warren was an excellent wood carver, carving ducks, birds and carousel horses. He also had a passion for boating, fishing and crabbing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodburn and Rebecca "Emma" Pepper James and a sister, Minerva Robinson. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean R. Biddle James, 2 sons, Richard (Beth) James and Gary (Ann) James, siblings, Brice James and Nancy Harris, 3 grandchildren, Kristin (Eric) Shea, Abby (Ben) Tolkan and Andrew James and 1 great grandchild, Norah Shea. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10-11AM at the Elam United Methodist Church, 1073 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00AM. Interment will remain private. Donations in his memory may be made to New Friends of the Fenwick Lighthouse, P.O. Box 1001, Selbyville, DE 19975. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019