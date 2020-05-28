John Joseph Cooper



Claymont - Age 75, succumbed to cancer at home on May 23, 2020.



John was born in Aston Township, PA in August of 1944. He was an avid Phillies fan and was often seen at spring training in Clearwater, FL.



John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosalynd; son, John (Chris); and granddaughters, Jessica and Maddie.



Services will be private.



Cremation Service



of Delaware









