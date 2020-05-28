John Joseph Cooper
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Cooper

Claymont - Age 75, succumbed to cancer at home on May 23, 2020.

John was born in Aston Township, PA in August of 1944. He was an avid Phillies fan and was often seen at spring training in Clearwater, FL.

John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosalynd; son, John (Chris); and granddaughters, Jessica and Maddie.

Services will be private.

Cremation Service

of Delaware




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved