More Obituaries for John Haller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph James Haller

John Joseph James Haller Obituary
John Joseph James Haller

Bear - John Joseph James Haller, age 57, of Bear, DE, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, after years of battling cancer.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 801 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 am. Interment will be held privately in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church at the address listed above or to Boy Scout Troop 274, c/o Stephanie John, 304 2nd Street, Newark, DE 19711.

To view full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
