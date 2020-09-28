John Joseph "Rusty" Russell, Jr.



Wilmington - John Joseph "Rusty" Russell, Jr., age 63, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on September 15, 2020, of natural causes.



John was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of Mary J. Schofield Green Russell and John J. Russell, Sr., both deceased.



John is survived by his brother, David (wife Kimberly) of Middletown, his niece Shannon, his nephew David Jr., and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 3rd, at Hanover Presbyterian Church, 1801 N Jefferson St, Wilmington, DE, with burial immediately following at Chester Bethel Cemetery.









