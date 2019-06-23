|
John Joshua Simpson, Sr
Elsmere - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Born to the late George Washington Simpson and Esther Temple on October 20, 1919, Jack was the youngest of 10 siblings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Louise Malgieri Simpson; daughter, Sandy Page; grandson, Angelo Flocco; great-granddaughter, Nicolette Page.
Jack will be dearly missed by his daughter, Mary Lou Flocco, who cared for him, and her husband, Umberto Flocco, Sr; his son, Jack and his wife, Linda; his 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
Jack was a veteran of WWII and assigned to the 569th Quartermaster Railhead Company in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign and participated in the Occupation of Japan.
He retired from the State of Delaware as a bridge inspector, and prior to that, Jack was employed by Hagley Museum. He built some dioramas that are still on display today. He was also the model for diorama depicting Wilmington's early history. Jack was instrumental in the construction of the Civil War Battleship, Saugus more than 40 years ago, which is on permanent display at the Wilmington Historical Society, and for a time, displayed at Ft. Delaware.
Jack was a cabinetmaker by trade and known for his expertise in repairing and restoring period antiques for several prominent Delaware families.
All services for Jack will be private. He will be interred in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019