|
|
John "Jack" Joyce Jr.
Ocean Isle Beach - John "Jack" Joyce Jr., 76, of Ocean Isle Beach, formerly of Wilmington Delaware, married to Dee Marie (Thompson) Joyce for 53 years, passed on March 23rd, 2020 due to complications of multiple surgeries.
Jack was a devout Catholic and will be welcomed in his passing to heaven by many friends and family that passed before him and most importantly will be in the eternal presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
During his life Jack attended and graduated from Salesianum School class of 1961 and studied chemistry at University of Delaware.
Jack enlisted into the United States Marine Corps where he served 6 years before being honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant E5 in 1969.
In 1963 Jack started his career at Hercules as a lab assistant and finished it there with starting and leading their water reclamation division for the company. In 1980 Jack accepted a position at Minetek Inc. which moved he and his family to Beckley WV.
Jack had a lifelong love for golf and could often be seen (and heard) on the course enjoying the end to a long day. Later Jack found a love for snow skiing and deep-sea fishing, not because it was his passion but his sons, and his passion was to spend time with them.
Jack was a lifelong member of the American Legion and enjoyed his volunteer work at the Food Pantry of Saint Brendan Catholic Church.
Jack was preceded in death by his father John Thomas Joyce; mother Gladys Marie (Magargal) Joyce; sisters Pat Joyce Cunningham, and Linda Joyce Hudson.
Jack is survived by his wife Dee Marie (Thompson) Joyce; sons, John Thomas III and wife Ara Joyce of Clayton GA, Michael "Mike" William and wife Deann Joyce of Conroe TX; sister Kathy and husband Doug Horn of Sarasota FL; mother-in-law Beatrice "Nickey" Thompson of Newark DE; brother-in-law's, Glen Thompson of Newark DE, Paul Hudson of Sarasota FL; niece, Sue Joyce Graham and her children Nicholas and Caroline of Wilmington DE; nephew Andrew Hudson of Tallahassee FL. He is also survived by many friends that became family throughout the years.
He had nothing in his life that equaled his love and devotion for his friends and family and the absolute light of his life were his two grandchildren whom would always lift his spirits and spark a smile. Granddaughter; Breann Brooke Joyce, and Grandson; Vincent Michael Joyce both of Conroe TX.
There will be a Memorial Services held at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wilmington DE, and Saint Brendan's Catholic Church in Shallotte, NC. Dates and times for these services are still to be determined.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020