John Kling Obituary
John Kling

Wilmington - Age 54, of Wilmington, DE passed away suddenly at home on April 3, 2020.

John graduated from the University of Delaware in 1987 with a degree in Electrical Engineering, after which he enjoyed a successful career in sales.

John was loved by many for his compassion, sarcastic sense of humor, and his innate ability to light up a room. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, in good times and in difficult times. John was a rock and a source of wisdom to many, both personally and professionally. He lived life to the fullest, spending time travelling with his family, playing golf with his friends at DuPont, and woodworking in his workshop. However, his favorite way to spend an evening was on the pier of the Rod n' Reel in Anna Maria Island, sharing a pitcher of beer and watching the sun set over the Gulf of Mexico.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debbie; his daughters, Rebecca (Colin) and Rachel; his brother, Jim (Siobhan); his sister, Aileen (Jeff); his aunt, Helen; his mother-in-law, Adele; four nieces and nephews who he loved dearly; and countless friends whom he considered family.

A celebration of his life will take place in Wilmington, DE in August, where all his friends and family can gather to remember him. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the () or the Claymont Fire Company, 3223 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703.

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
