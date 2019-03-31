|
|
John "Jack" Kula
Hockessin - John "Jack" Kula passed away on March 27th 2019.
He was a loving father to his daughters, an outdoorsman, and motorcycle enthusiast. He will be deeply missed.
Jack is survived by daughters Angela Kula (Wes Sanders) and Lisa Kula (Chris Griffin); grandchildren Chris Jr. and Colton; siblings James Kula and Judith Popek; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack is preceded in death by his parents Walter J. Kula, Sr. and Dorothy Sharkey Kula; and brother Walter J. Kula, Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd 2019, 10am-12pm at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. Burial will be private. Casual dress, upon Jack's request.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019