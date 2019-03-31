Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hockessin - John "Jack" Kula passed away on March 27th 2019.

He was a loving father to his daughters, an outdoorsman, and motorcycle enthusiast. He will be deeply missed.

Jack is survived by daughters Angela Kula (Wes Sanders) and Lisa Kula (Chris Griffin); grandchildren Chris Jr. and Colton; siblings James Kula and Judith Popek; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack is preceded in death by his parents Walter J. Kula, Sr. and Dorothy Sharkey Kula; and brother Walter J. Kula, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd 2019, 10am-12pm at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. Burial will be private. Casual dress, upon Jack's request.

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
