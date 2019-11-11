|
|
John L Cairo Sr.
Wilmington - John L Cairo Sr, age 73 of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Boothwyn, PA passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 after his long hard fight with lung cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family. John was born in Boothwyn, PA to the late Louis and Elizabeth Cairo. He was a graduate of Saint James High School. Among being an avid fisherman and hunter, he enjoyed volunteering his time as a firefighter with the Boothwyn Fire Company and eventually becoming fire chief. John was also a part-time law enforcement officer for Upper Chichester Police. But above all he loved cooking for his family. During and following high school, John worked in the family business doing carpentry until 1978 when he transitioned into a job with Allied Propane until 1994. In 1994 he started his own business, Sundog Energy selling propane and propane products. One of his favorite projects was providing years of service to the Italian Festival. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Joanne C. Cairo. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Carol Dorsey Cairo, his children, John Jr (Jennifer) Cairo, Robert (Susan) Cairo, Timothy (Stephanie) Cairo, stepson, Anthony L. (Melissa) Manerchia Sr., stepdaughter, Tracey L. (Timothy) Gable, five grandchildren and nine step-grandchildren, his sister, Lisa Curry, and sister-in-law, Janice D. (Robert) Cohen, and a host of nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors on Friday from 8:00-10:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM at St Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. Dupont St, Wilmington, DE. Burial will remain private. In lieu of flowers, John wishes for donations to be made to Shriners Hospital (donate.lovetotherescue.org) or St Jude Children's Hospital (stjude.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019