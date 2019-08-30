|
|
Pastor John L. Elmore
- - Pastor John L. Elmore was born March 23, 1964 in Adrienne, GA to the late Caree and William Troy Davis. On Sun., Aug. 25, 2019, he transitioned from this life peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
His Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 am, Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 at Be Ready Jesus Is Coming, 1411 West 4th St, Wilm., DE 19805; viewing from 9-10:45 am only. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, 1502 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 30, 2019