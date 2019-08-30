Services
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Be Ready Jesus Is Coming
1411 West 4th St
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Be Ready Jesus Is Coming
1411 West 4th St
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Elmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor John L. Elmore


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor John L. Elmore Obituary
Pastor John L. Elmore

- - Pastor John L. Elmore was born March 23, 1964 in Adrienne, GA to the late Caree and William Troy Davis. On Sun., Aug. 25, 2019, he transitioned from this life peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

His Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 am, Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 at Be Ready Jesus Is Coming, 1411 West 4th St, Wilm., DE 19805; viewing from 9-10:45 am only. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, 1502 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.