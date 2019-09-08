|
John L. Highberger, Jr.
Wilmington - John L. Highberger Jr. a native of Wilmington passed away suddenly at his home on August 23, 2019.
John grew up in Fairfax and graduated from Brandywine High School in 1977. After graduation he was employed at Mohonk Mountain House in New York, he often shared fond memories of this time. John spent many weekends in the Pocono Mountains with friends. He was a free spirit who enjoyed endless hours fishing with friends and a few of his many nieces and nephews.
John had familiarized himself with organizations and shelters in Wilmington and lent himself to those in need of shelter and assistance. His kindness touched many.
John was pre deceased by his parents John and Barbara Highberger. He is survived by his brother Daniel (Mary) and sisters Mary Hultberg (Kevin) and Rebecca Laskowski (Fred), 10 nephews and nieces, 9 great nephews and nieces and favorite Aunt Olivia Steele.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington DE 19801
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019