John L. Winward
Wilmington - John L. Winward, age 77, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, July 28, 2019, after a hard-fought 7-year battle with Parkinson's. Born in Wilmington, DE, February 1, 1942, to the late Fredrick and Margaret Winward, John was a devoted LA Dodger and Washington Redskin fan (although we believe he was Philadelphia sports fan at heart). John was a liquor store manager for Steve's Liquors for 23 years followed by an 8-year management position at Dunkirk Liquors. He was admired by everyone he worked with for his great sense of humor, work ethic, and honesty.
John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary DeVore Winward; sons, Jason Winward and his wife Jennifer Burns Winward and John Winward (Heather); grandchildren: Haley and Colin Winward, John and McKenzie Winward, Shane Spencer and Molly Ramsey; sisters: Shirley Millis, Jane Winward, Mary Burns, and Janet Carter (Vernon); brothers: Dave (Susan), Donald (Claudia), and Lewis Winward; sister-in-law, Diana Comeau (Andrew) and her daughter, Beth Legare (Andrew); and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his in-laws whom he loved, Bill and Agnes DeVore; sister, Margi; and brothers, Fred and Tom.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, from 3-4 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of John's life at 4 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Heartland Hospice, 256 Chapman Rd., Newark, DE 19702. The family wishes to thank their friend, Joan Jones (JJ), John's CNA, Jamilla Speight, and Heartland Hospice for their devoted care which made it possible for them to keep John at home until he was promoted to glory. Also a special thanks to Christine and David Burns. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on July 31, 2019