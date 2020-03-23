|
John L. Worth
Wilmington - John L. Worth, age 92, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on March 20, 2020, at the Harbor Chase Assisted Living Facility.
Jack was born on St. Patrick's Day in 1928, in Staten Island, New York, to Joseph and Marie (Yater) Worth.
After graduating from High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After completing his service in 1945, he attended college at Georgia Tech on the G.I. Bill.
He graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering and moved to Wilmington in 1949, where he met and married his wife, Elizabeth Jane McCullin.
He was employed by the Sun Oil Company for over 30 years, and after retiring, continued to work as an Engineering Consultant.
Jack was a loyal member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Some of his many duties included CCD Teacher, Communicant, and delivering communion to the sick and homebound. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family at the Jersey Shore, fishing, crabbing, and sitting on the front porch smoking cigars and telling stories - some of them true.
He achieved great success in all the things that mattered most, being a wonderful husband, dad, friend, and mentor. He always believed that he had led a charmed life, and will be remembered for his positive attitude until the end, "I didn't come here to have a bad time!"
Mr. Worth is survived by his brother, Edward Worth, of New London, CT, his sons Peter and Brian Worth, his daughters Carol Gioffre and Jenifer Tillman, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Betty Jane, and his son John D. Worth.
Due to the current health crisis, the funeral service is restricted to the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Vitas Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, #302, Newark, DE 19713 or the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020