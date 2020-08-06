John Lewis Walmsley, Jr.



(February 9, 1941 - July 30, 2020)



John Lewis Walmsley Jr, of Wilmington Delaware and Rising Sun Maryland, died on July 30, 2020 after years of struggle with his health. He was brave throughout, and his wife of 30 years, Carol Bush, was by his side during it and at the end.



He was born to John Lewis Walmsley Sr and Ellen Viehe Walmsley on February 9, 1941. His only sibling, Judith, was born 6 years later. They grew up in Wilmington , Delaware, and Johnny led his sister on many misadventures. He was quite a prankster with a wild sense of humor but details will be omitted here!



His talents were in art, science and music. He was a gifted self-taught musician, learning to play the piano and guitar by ear and his music was the source of great pleasure to his family. He had a quick intelligence but was not a match for traditional school and he left Mount Pleasant Senior High School at age 17 to join the US Navy where he earned his GED. He trained as a Radioman at Bainbridge, Maryland and was posted to Asmara, Eritrea; to the submarine tender USS Fulton in New London, Connecticut; and to Key West , Florida. He served during the Cuban Missle Crisis and remembered a night of secret shuttle communication before the crisis resolved.



After some casting about post Navy, he landed at the DuPont Company as a technician. He had a long career there, with several patents, and retired from DuPont after thirty years when the company sold him and his project to DMS Somos. He was instrumental in developing 3D printing and rapid pro typing techniques and materials.



DuPont was not only a good intellectual fit for him -- he had the wonderful fortune to meet his wife there. They were a special match and married in 1997. They had a "career" together of animal rescue and volunteering together at Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding.



John was a man of humor, generous spirit, and kindness. He is missed by family and friends.



He is survived by his wife Carol Bush and stepson, Todd; his sister, Judith Walmsley Cook; his brother in law Philip J. Cook; his niece Elizabeth Camden Cook; his nephew Brian Lincoln Cook and wife Kimberly DeFeo and their children Clara and Warren; and one first Cousin Frederick Viehe.



A private memorial will be held after it is safe to gather.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store