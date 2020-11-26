1/
John Louis Palermo
1932 - 2020
John Louis Palermo

Wilmington - John Louis Palermo, age 88, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, 2020 surrounded by his family at his beloved home. Born in 1932 in Rochester, NY, he was the son of the late Samuel J. Palermo and Josephine (Rosilio) Palermo.

John was a respected manager of the Polymer Division at DuPont. His witty sense of humor and devotion to his family will be remembered by everyone who knew him. In his retirement, he enjoyed working in his yard, spending time with his grandson, watching the NFL and solving extreme Sudoku puzzles.

John is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Priscilla E. Palermo; along with two children, Steven J. Palermo and wife, Kathleen M. Palermo, and Janice P. Shreve and husband Donald E. Shreve; grandson, Dylan D. Shreve; two brothers, Carmen Palermo and Richard Palermo, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, David A. Palermo in 1980.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 11:00AM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike. Interment will follow at Chester Bethel Cemetery.

Please consider donations to Vitas Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, #302, Newark, DE 19713.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
