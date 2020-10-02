1/1
John Lycurgus Arthur Gillis
1924 - 2020
John Lycurgus Arthur Gillis

Born in Marydel, MD, on January 8, 1924; departed this life on September 19, 2020. Service of Celebration will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 7, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901. Public viewing from 11 am-1 pm, with celebration of life to follow. In the interest of public health, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be enforced. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers; contributions can be made to Centennial U.M. Church, 44 E. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna, DE 19977

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 526-4662






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
