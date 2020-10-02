John Lycurgus Arthur GillisBorn in Marydel, MD, on January 8, 1924; departed this life on September 19, 2020. Service of Celebration will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 7, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901. Public viewing from 11 am-1 pm, with celebration of life to follow. In the interest of public health, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be enforced. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers; contributions can be made to Centennial U.M. Church, 44 E. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna, DE 19977(302) 526-4662