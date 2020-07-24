Brother John M. Carroll, OSFS



Childs, MD - Brother John M. Carroll, OSFS, professed member of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 63 years, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.



Brother Carroll, son of the late John and Agnes (Snell) Carroll was born on July 3, 1939 in New York City, NY. He attended St. Andrews Avellino Elementary School in Flushing, NY and graduated from Power Memorial Academy in 1955. He entered the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales in 1955 and made perpetual profession of vows in 1964.



Through his years of active ministry, Brother John served as a staff member at a number of Oblate communities, including De Chantal Hall, Lewiston, NY, De Sales Hall, Hyattsville, MD, Fr. Judge High School Oblate Residence, Philadelphia, PA, Brisson Seminary, Center Valley, PA, Deshaires House and Georgetown Visitation, Washington, DC and De Sales Centre, Childs, MD. Brother John will be remembered by countless people whose lives were positively impacted by his unique approach to labor, love and laughter during his years of service to the Church and the larger community.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the private chapel at Annecy Hall, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs, MD 21916. Interment will follow the Mass at the Oblate Cemetery.



In memory of Brother Carroll's life and legacy, donations may be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.









