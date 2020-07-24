1/1
Brother John M. Carroll Osfs
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brother John M. Carroll, OSFS

Childs, MD - Brother John M. Carroll, OSFS, professed member of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 63 years, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Brother Carroll, son of the late John and Agnes (Snell) Carroll was born on July 3, 1939 in New York City, NY. He attended St. Andrews Avellino Elementary School in Flushing, NY and graduated from Power Memorial Academy in 1955. He entered the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales in 1955 and made perpetual profession of vows in 1964.

Through his years of active ministry, Brother John served as a staff member at a number of Oblate communities, including De Chantal Hall, Lewiston, NY, De Sales Hall, Hyattsville, MD, Fr. Judge High School Oblate Residence, Philadelphia, PA, Brisson Seminary, Center Valley, PA, Deshaires House and Georgetown Visitation, Washington, DC and De Sales Centre, Childs, MD. Brother John will be remembered by countless people whose lives were positively impacted by his unique approach to labor, love and laughter during his years of service to the Church and the larger community.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the private chapel at Annecy Hall, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs, MD 21916. Interment will follow the Mass at the Oblate Cemetery.

In memory of Brother Carroll's life and legacy, donations may be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
501 Ridge Avenue
McSherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - McSherrystown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved