John M. Craig
Lincoln University, PA - John M. Craig, 91, of Lincoln University, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Jenner's Pond, West Grove, PA, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in West Grove, PA, he was the son of the late Morton L. Craig and Ester Dabler Craig.
He was the husband of the late Marie Mitchell Craig with whom he shared 14 years of marriage and the late Ruth Ellen Laws Craig with whom he shared 44 years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his Granddaughter, Courtney Taylor of Lincoln University, PA and his sister, Jean Clark of Springfield, PA
Jack was an Army/Air Force Veteran stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was employed with the DuPont Company for 30 years. He lived in West Grove for 72 years and during that time he served on the West Grove Borough Council, the West Grove Recreation Association which also ran the Swim Program at Bicknell's Pool in Oxford, PA and the annual Turtle Derby in West Grove.
Jack enjoyed gardening, carpentry, reading, bird watching, travel, puzzles and spending time with his family and with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed Donut Day, Family Reunions at Nottingham Park, Horseshoe Tournaments and trips to Shady Maple. He has left behind the tradition of making donuts for his family to enjoy for years to come.
Jack is survived by his nine children, Jacques Craig (Jill), Jonathan Craig, Ann Marie Spencer (Larry), Michele Swan (the late Kenneth Swan), Beth Tanzilli (John), Wallace Craig (Janet), Thomas Craig, Stephen Craig (Lisa), and Edward Taylor (Cindi) and sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild and his sister Ruth Trimble of Kennett Square, PA.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Avon Grove Church of the Nazarene, 240 State Road, West Grove, PA, where friends and family may visit from 9-11 am. Interment will be in Kemblesville United Methodist Church Cemetery, Kemblesville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
The family would like to thank the staff at Jenner's Pond and the staff from Willow Tree Hospice for their love and care.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford www.elcollinsfuneral home.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019