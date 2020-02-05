|
John M. DiEleuterio
Wilmington - "I fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept my faith." With those jobs done, John departed on February 4, 2020 to assume his next assignment. John was born on April 7, 1944 at Selfridge Field Army Air Base in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, to Michael A. (Big Mike) and Marjorie (Lorio) DiEleuterio and his service and dedication to our nation and our military continued throughout his life. He graduated from Wilmington H.S. and the University of Delaware, where he was a scholar athlete excelling in political science, student government and golf (his other lifelong love).
John exemplified what it means to be a "go-to" person. His persistence in never taking "no" for an answer, his innate talent to work a room and make connections, his strong work ethic, and his unparalleled sense of humor were the core of what would become a very successful and diverse professional career which included his role in the U.S. Senate as State Director for then Senator (and dear friend) Joseph R. Biden, over 30 years of combined service as a decorated Officer in both the Delaware and Maryland Army National Guard, and VP of Human Resources for Campbell Soup Company. At the same time, John's community activities included service on the respective Boards of the Delaware Military Academy, The Valley Forge Freedom Foundation, The of America, the U.S. Service Academy Selection Committee, the Cavalier's Country Club, the St. Anthony's Communion Committee, and the New Castle County Ethics Commission, among others.
John's commitment, dedication, and importance to family and friends was equally as steadfast. Lucky was the man, woman, son, daughter, in-law, cousin, niece, nephew, or grandchild who had John on their side. He tirelessly and proudly served the role of patriarch, counselor, and loyal supporter for those fortunate enough to be part of his world, and this love and support was returned to him many times over during the final weeks and months of his life.
John leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 30 years, Maureen (Boland), children John (Rachael), Jessica, Mark, and Matthew, granddaughter Caroline, brothers Michael (Janice), Jerry (Susan), and Glen (Kelly), cherished friend and caregiver, Keyonna Williams, aunt Ida Fioravanti, and a host of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and extended family and friends and coworkers.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 9 from 5-8 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 with overflow parking at the adjacent Brandywine YMCA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Monday, February 10 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803. Full military honors will be rendered outside the church at the conclusion of mass. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020