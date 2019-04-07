|
John M. Iannarella, Sr.
Peoria, AZ - John M. Iannarella, Sr., age 88, of Peoria, AZ, passed on March 23, 2019.
John is survived by his children; John (Kimberly), Mary Remmell (Jeff), Helene Young (Dana), and Matthew (Jennifer); sister, Barbara Garrity. He is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Filomena; daughter, Elsie Coleman; sister, Helen Carroll.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:45 AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 801 North Dupont Highway, New Castle, DE 19720, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019