John M. Kwiatkowski, Jr.
Wilmington - John M. Kwiatkowski, Jr., age 74, of Wilmington, DE, passed away October 13, 2019. John proudly served in the US Army in Panama. He retired from Chrysler after 30 years of dedicated service. John also retired from Mill Creek Fire Company after 50 years of serving in various capacities such as treasurer and a member of the ambulance staff. He was very proud of his Polish heritage which was a huge part of his life. John was a member of St. John the Beloved Parish. He will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann Kwiatkowski and Jane Juhrden; niece, Kristen Juhrden; and an uncle, aunts, and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Mary (Krol) Kwiatkowski.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of John's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mill Creek Fire Co., 3808 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19808 or St. John the Beloved, St. Vincent DePaul Society, 908 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019