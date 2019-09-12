|
|
John M. Smith
Newark, DE - John M. Smith, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away on August 29, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late David and Anna E. Smith.
Mr. Smith was a veteran of WWII, serving in Italy in the North Apennines and Po Valley with the 10th Mountain Division Company "C" 85th Regiment. Following the war, he attended Penn State University, graduating in 1950. Mr. Smith worked in E.I. DuPont's Engineering Department at the Louviers site for 33 years, retiring in 1985. Wood working projects and helping his sons build projects in the woodshop was a favorite hobby of his. Mr. Smith was also a member of the Red Lion Evangelical Free Church.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Virginia. He is survived by their three sons: John D. and Terrie of Newark, DE, Stevan E. and Bonnie of Longmont, Co, and Frank A. and Anne of Elkton, MD; in addition two grandchildren: Matthew and Hilary.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering on October 7, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711. Burial at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. John M. Smith's honor may be made payable to "Tenth Mountain Division Foundation, Inc." and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019