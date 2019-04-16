Services
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
808 N. Broom St.
Wilmington, DE
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
808 N. Broom St.
Wilmington, DE
Claymont - John M. Vanvures, age 97, of Claymont, DE died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington.

John worked as a painter for Mediterranean Painting and the Wilmington Housing Authority. He was a long time member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and served the church by volunteering every year at the Greek Festival. John was also a member of AHEPA.

John was predeceased by his wife Jean in 2014, sister Anna Fournaris, brother Gus Vanvures, nephew Manuel Vanvures, and grand-nephew Kostas Vanvures. He is survived by his nephews Emmanuel Fournaris (Evie) and George Fournaris (Aspasia), niece Angeline Vanvures, and grand-niece Anastasia Connelly (Francis).

A viewing will be held at 10 am on Thursday, April 18 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19806 with a funeral service at 11 am. Interment will follow the service in Silverbrook Cemetery.

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
