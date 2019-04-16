|
John M. Vanvures
Claymont - John M. Vanvures, age 97, of Claymont, DE died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington.
John worked as a painter for Mediterranean Painting and the Wilmington Housing Authority. He was a long time member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and served the church by volunteering every year at the Greek Festival. John was also a member of AHEPA.
John was predeceased by his wife Jean in 2014, sister Anna Fournaris, brother Gus Vanvures, nephew Manuel Vanvures, and grand-nephew Kostas Vanvures. He is survived by his nephews Emmanuel Fournaris (Evie) and George Fournaris (Aspasia), niece Angeline Vanvures, and grand-niece Anastasia Connelly (Francis).
A viewing will be held at 10 am on Thursday, April 18 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19806 with a funeral service at 11 am. Interment will follow the service in Silverbrook Cemetery.
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019