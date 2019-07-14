Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Wilmington - John M. Wilcox, age 71, went home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019. John was born in Montrose, Pennsylvania, the son of John Arthur Wilcox and Nona Whitney Wilcox. He graduated from Montrose High School. He received a B.S. in Biology from Bloomsburg University and an M.Ed. in Counseling from Wester Chester University. John taught chemistry and biology, first at Claymont High School and later at Glasgow High School. His career spanned over forty years.

John loved Jesus, his family, his dogs, camping, fishing, and traveling. For nearly 20 years, John was a member of the Christian Missionary and Alliance Church in Hockessin, DE where he served as a deacon and helped to organize many projects such as The Samaritan's Purse and from which he traveled to Peru on a short term mission trip. Later in life, John became an active member of Atonement Methodist Church in Claymont, DE where he helped to form Hope Church, a branch of Atonement, also in Claymont, DE.

John was predeceased by his sister, Gertrude Alice Zurn. John is survived by his wife, Susan, his three children, Kelly Wilcox, Kim McKelligett (Rich), John Wilcox (Frank Ross), and his granddaughter, the love of his life, Ellary Wilcox.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike with a service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Atonement Methodist Church, 3519 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE, 19703 or River Cross Fellowship, 77 McCullough Drive, Suite 2, Southgate Center, New Castle, DE, 19720.

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019
