|
|
John "Jack" McAvaney
Townsend - John "Jack" McAvaney passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad ST., Middletown, DE 19709. Friends may call from 11:00 - 11:30 am. Interment with military honors will immediately follow in All Saint's Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19808.
To read full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019