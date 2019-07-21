Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
John McAvaney
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Calling hours
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Funeral service
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
John "Jack" McAvaney


1950 - 2019
John "Jack" McAvaney Obituary
John "Jack" McAvaney

Townsend - John "Jack" McAvaney passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad ST., Middletown, DE 19709. Friends may call from 11:00 - 11:30 am. Interment with military honors will immediately follow in All Saint's Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19808.

To read full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019
