John Mehew



Wilmington - John Mehew, age 85, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away at home on August 18th 2020 after a brief illness.



Born in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, to Laura Johnson and Walter J. Mehew, both originally from England, John trained in Electronics in Toronto and began his career with IBM as a Field Service Engineer. He moved to the United States to continue working for IBM in Wilmington, Delaware, for over 30 years.



John was an accomplished mechanic who got satisfaction from maintaining his cars and discussing the details with his friends. He attended church and was an avid volleyball player. John enjoyed traveling to Canada, and researching and documenting canal routes in the Northeast US.



His marriage to Susan Irwin of Ogden, PA, was blessed with four children, all surviving. They are Laurel King, John Mehew, Jr., David Mehew, and Holly Dougherty. John's grandchildren are John Mehew III, Randall King, and Brendan & Elizabeth Dougherty. His sister, Elizabeth Lawson, preceded him in death. His brother David is currently living in Peterborough.



Burial will be private.









