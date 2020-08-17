John N. Verna, Jr.Wilmington - John Nathaniel Verna, Jr. age 68, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020.He was born in Upper Darby, PA, son of the late John Verna and Helen "Doris" (Burke) Weaver, and was a graduate of Ridley High School where he wrestled and played soccer. John began working for Conrail Railroad in Philadelphia shortly after graduation. John dedicated almost 40 years of service to the railroad. After 29 years, Conrail was purchased by CSX and John and his family moved to Jacksonville, FL for roughly 10 years before his ultimate retirement and return to Wilmington, DE.John was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, enjoyed NASCAR and was a very talented and crafty woodworker. Above all else, John cherished his family: his dedicated wife of nearly 40 years, his beloved daughter and son-in-law, and especially his two grandsons. He never missed one of their sporting events, even as his health began to decline later in life. "Pop-Pop" will be dearly missed.He is survived by his wife, Donna (Schreiber) Verna; his daughter, Michele Zickgraf and her husband, A.J., III; his grandsons, August Joseph Zickgraf IV and Noah John Zickgraf; his brother, Joseph Verna; his sister, Mary Rothwell-Bodkin; his step-mother, Winifred Verna; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his late parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Lillian "Fran" Jennings.A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00am on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be held privately.Services will be conducted in accordance with current health directives which require mandatory face masks and social distancing practices.In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the St. Elizabeth Lower School Athletic Association, 1500 Cedar Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.Doherty Funeral Home302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: