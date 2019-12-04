|
John P. Witzel
Wilmington - John P. Witzel of Wilmington, DE. passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019. John was born in Manhattan, NY on December 6, 1928 and later moved to Harrison, NY. He attended Harrison High School and graduated in the class of 1945, and continued on to Columbia University where he graduated in 1949. John served overseas during the Korean War and returned home, working for the Bendix Corporation, and later in the family business, Witzel Brothers Inc. John was musically gifted and played the piano, the organ and the accordion.
John was predeceased by his parents, George M. Witzel and Lillian Beck Witzel, and his brother, George P. Witzel. John is survived by his three nieces: Linda Witzel Dougherty of Feura Bush, NY; Dawn Witzel of Saint David's, PA; and Candee Witzel Conyers of Franklin, MA. John's family would like to thank the Rev. Dr. Douglas Gerdts and his congregation at the First & Central Presbyterian Church for their incredible kindness, and for whom John considered family. John's family would also like to thank the staff and residents of the Ingleside Home for their care and friendship.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019