|
|
John Patrick (Poppy) Walsh
Middletown, DE - John P. Walsh, 84, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019.
John was born in Manhattan, NY on July 12, 1935 to Maurice and Ellen Walsh from Kilmacthomas County Waterford.
John was preceded in death by his wife Marion (Cremins) Walsh in 1995 and his granddaughter, Caroline Walsh Langan in 1997.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Theresa, son in law, Paul Langan of Wilmington, his granddaughters, Tara and Haley Langan, his brother, William Walsh and his wife, Patricia of Bronx, NY, sister in law, Lillian Cremins of Lavallette, NJ and many nieces, nephews and goddaughters.
John graduated from Good Shepherd School, Inwood, NY at age 11, Cardinal Hayes HS at age 15, City College of NY at age 19 and received his Masters from Fordham University at age 21.He was in the US Army at Fort Bliss TX for 2 yrs.
He retired in 1995 from BOCES (Board of Cooperative Education Services) after 30 years as a School Social Worker, Special Education and Catholic Charities Counseling after 28 yrs. We worked two jobs to provide the best for his wife and daughter.
John relocated from Suffern, NY to Middletown DE in 1995 to be close to his daughter and family. He instantly became very involved at St Joseph's Church and in 2009 was awarded the Diocesan Medal of Merit Award for his outstanding and faithful service to his parish and Diocese.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 8 at 10am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St Joseph's Church, 371 Main St., Middletown, DE 19709. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to St Joseph's Church. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019