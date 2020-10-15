1/
John Paul "Johnny" McLaughlin
John "Johnny" Paul McLaughlin

Wilmington - John Paul, the beloved son of Mark and Mary (Dugan) McLaughlin, passed peacefully into eternal life on October 10, 2020 at the age of 74 years. For all the joy that Johnny has brought we are grateful.

Johnny is survived by his sister Elizabeth, brothers Mark and James. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers William and Peter, sisters Katherine Kane and Anne Elizabeth McLaughlin RSM.

Services will be held privately. For online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
October 15, 2020
Johnny was a wonderful guy: never any ill will towards anyone, and always upbeat and happy. Loved his music, and was always happy to share it! He was a blessing to us all, especially his family who cared for him so dearly. He's now with the angels, and there can be no doubt they will be better for his good company!
Fred & Heidi
