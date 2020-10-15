John "Johnny" Paul McLaughlin
Wilmington - John Paul, the beloved son of Mark and Mary (Dugan) McLaughlin, passed peacefully into eternal life on October 10, 2020 at the age of 74 years. For all the joy that Johnny has brought we are grateful.
Johnny is survived by his sister Elizabeth, brothers Mark and James. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers William and Peter, sisters Katherine Kane and Anne Elizabeth McLaughlin RSM.
Services will be held privately. For online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com