1962 - 2020
John Peden Obituary
John Peden

Lewes - John C. Peden, age 57 of New Castle, DE, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his residence, in Lewes, DE. He was born on April 13, 1962 in Wilmington, DE, son of William T. Peden, Jr. and the late Ellen Cowgill Peden.

He grew up in New Castle, DE but spent most of his adult life in Rehoboth Beach, DE and on the ocean. John loved fishing and was always happiest being on the water. He started working on charter boats as a teenager and then went long lining swordfish in waters around the world from Columbia to Hawaii and out of Gloucester, MA. John also worked on tug boats on the Hudson River. One of his proudest achievements was getting his Captain's license. John worked as a boat cook, deckhand, and captain. John liked nothing more than to fish off of the beach in Dewey or off of the rocks at the inlet with his family and friends.

Mr. Peden was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Cowgill Peden and his grandniece, Anniston Peden. He is survived by his sisters: Debbie and her husband Mike, Niki and her husband Gary, Beth and her husband Tom; his brother, Trippi and his wife Karen and his nieces and nephews.

Due to state and national health restrictions associated with COVID-19, the family will delay formal memorial services until a later date when family and friends can safely gather to celebrate Mr. Peden's Life. Services will be announced through selected newspapers and on the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mr. Peden's memory to the MERR Institute, Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute, 801 Pilottown Rd, Lewes, DE 19958

Please visit Mr. Peden's Life Memorial Webpage at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to sign his online guestbook, leave condolences for the family and to send sympathy gifts.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
