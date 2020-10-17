John Pedicone



Wilmington - John Pedicone passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on October 15, 2020.



John was born in Wilmington to the late Vincenzo Pedicone and Anna Rapuano Pedicone.



He worked as a machine specialist and was a dedicated employee of the DuPont Company for 37 years.



John is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Thelma Galanti Pedicone; children James Pedicone (Linda), Roseann DiPilla (Anthony), Susan Benson (Rick), Michael Pedicone (Lisa), and Mark Pedicone (Michelle); grandchildren Erin, Tim , Anthony, Jim, Brooke, Christopher, Ashley, Kristina, Angela, Jeremy, Michael,Michelle, Mark and Renee; and great grandchildren Sierra, Jack, Vincenzo, Alexander, Sam, Ben and Bowen.



John is preceded in death by his five brothers Joe, Sam, James, Leon and Anthony.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilm., DE 19805



In lieu of flowers please say a prayer for John.



CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME



(302)658-9095









