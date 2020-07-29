John Peter Rolewicz
Odenton, MD - John Peter Rolewicz, 30, of Odenton, Maryland, died July 24 after a courageous 8-month battle against a rare and aggressive cancer.
A natural athlete, John was known for his broad smile, kind heart and easy-going manner. His passing at such a young age leaves a hole in many hearts.
John was born April 10, 1990, in Wilmington, DE and attended Caravel Academy, Salesianum HS, and graduated cum laude in 2012 from Washington College in Chestertown, MD where he was a two-time captain of the baseball team. John was all about TEAM. He was part of Salesianum's 2008 Delaware State Championship Team and was proud to contribute to Washington College's two playoff seasons, including one Final.
John worked as a financial analyst for Booz Allen Hamilton for 7 years before starting a new position at Northrop Grumman in the fall. He kept his love for baseball alive by umpiring for local high school and American Legion games on evenings and weekends.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Rey Rolewicz, who never left his side during his cancer battle; parents, Missy and Dennis Rolewicz of Bear, DE; brother Joe Rolewicz of Milford, DE; sister Jill Mulligan (Matt) of Middletown, DE; nephews Tommy and Charlie Mulligan; in-laws Dave and Diane Rey and sister-in-law Julia Rey, of Annapolis, MD; as well as numerous close friends who surrounded him with support during his illness.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a small private gathering with a celebration of life taking place at a future date.
Donations in John's memory may be made to support the baseball program at Washington College, online at www.washcoll.edu/giving/memorial-gifts.php,
or by mail to Washington College Advancement, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown MD 21620.